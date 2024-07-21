Amazon sale: Get up to 80% off on fast charging power banks from Ambrane, Redmi and more
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here with fantastic deals on a wide range of products. Among the highlights are fast-charging power banks, essential for staying connected in today's fast-paced world. Discover the top picks to keep your devices powered up.
Ambrane AeroSync PB Prime is designed for iPhone 12 and newer models. It offers a 10,000mAh battery, 22W Type-C output, and supports PD 3.0, QC 3.0, and PPS protocols. Its premium, compact design includes multi-layer protection and LED indicators.
Ambrane AeroSync PB 11 also caters to iPhone 12 and newer models. It features a 10,000mAh capacity, 22.5W output, and supports PD 3.0, QC 3.0, VOOC, and PPS charging protocols. Its compact design includes 5 LED indicators for battery status.
pTron Dynamo Vortex power bank offers 22.5W fast charging with VOOC, Wrap, and Dash USB support. Featuring dual outputs and advanced protection, this lightweight power bank includes a 3A charging cable and digital display. Available for Rs. 799.
Redmi 20000mAh Power Bank provides dual USB output, USB Type-C, and Micro USB ports. With 18W fast charging and a durable Li-polymer battery, it ensures quick power for your devices. Its ergonomic design includes an anti-slip texture.
Duracell 20000mAh Slimmest Power Bank offers 22.5W fast charging with one Type C PD and two USB-A ports. It enables simultaneous charging for three devices and includes ultra protection against short circuits, over-voltage, and overcurrent.
Redmi 10000mAh Fast Charging Slim Power Bank features dual ports for USB and Micro USB connectivity. It delivers 10W fast charging and includes a Micro USB cable, user manual, and a 6-month warranty. Available for Rs. 1099 on Amazon.
Amazon Basics 20000mAh Power Bank offers 18W fast charging with dual input ports (Type C, Micro USB) and triple output ports. It includes robust protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuits. Sleek design with LED indicators.
These power banks ensure you stay connected whether you're traveling, commuting, or out and about. They offer reliable, quick, and efficient charging for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more, making them perfect for on-the-go power needs.
Don't miss out on these top fast-charging power banks available at discounted prices during Amazon Prime Day 2024. Stay powered up and connected with the best deals and offers on these essential gadgets.