Apple 2023 Event:  iPhone 15 to launch in just under 1 hour, check expected price

Published Sep 12, 2023
 Today marks the highly anticipated launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series at the Apple 2023 event.The iPhone 15 launch event is generating excitement among iPhone fans who have been eagerly awaiting the next-generation iPhones to be launched.

Apple is expected to unveil several new features and upgrades in the iPhone 15 series designed to impress and attract customers.

There is much speculation that certain models within the iPhone 15 series may see a price hike.

However, recent leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 price will not be hiked at all. The same goes for the iPhone 15 Plus price.

As a result, the expected Apple iPhone 15 price is likely to be on par with the iPhone 14.

The projected starting price for the iPhone 15 is around $799, which translates to approximately Rs. 79,900 in India.

iPhone 15 series price increase will likely happen to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but Apple aims to justify that by introducing compelling new features this year.

These features may include an improved 48MP camera, the introduction of Dynamic Island, a USB-C type port, an action button, and a titanium frame for the Pro models. The Pro Max will even get a periscope lens.

Apple has not officially disclosed the actual prices for the iPhone 15 series models, and all the details will be unveiled during the Apple Event 2023 taking place in Cupertino, California.

Viewers in can catch the Apple event live broadcast today. Apple event start date and time is September 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM IST (India) and 10 AM PT (California, US)

