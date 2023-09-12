 iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too

The devices that are to be announced today is the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.
With a new generation of iPhone, Apple is continuing its “Plus” variant, which was introduced last year with the iPhone 14 Plus.
According to previous rumours, it was expected that the iPhone 15 models may experience a price increase. However, now it is anticipated that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price will receive a hike.
As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Plus price in the US is expected to be $899 for the 128GB variant. The price will be equal to the iPhone 14 Plus model when it was launched last year.