 iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 12, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Apple today will launch its new iPhone 15 series at the Apple event 2023. Check the rumoured iPhone 15 Plus price in the US.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The most-awaited Apple event will take place today, September 12, 2023. It is anticipated that the company may launch its four variants of iPhone 15 along with two smartwatches.

Live updates
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The devices that are to be announced today is the iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

With a new generation of iPhone, Apple is continuing its “Plus” variant, which was introduced last year with the iPhone 14 Plus. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

According to previous rumours, it was expected that the iPhone 15 models may experience a price increase. However, now it is anticipated that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price will receive a hike.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

As per rumours, the iPhone 15 Plus price in the US is expected to be $899 for the 128GB variant. The price will be equal to the iPhone 14 Plus model when it was launched last year.

Check product
Photo Credit: Unsplash

iPhone 15 Plus may feature a 6.7-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate. This model may receive Dynamic Island and USB-C type charging port.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to come with an A16 Bionic chipset with 6GB of RAM. Additionally, tipsters expect that the battery size may also be increased 

Check more
Photo Credit: Unsplash

There may be an upgraded 48MP camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Now, it just a matter of a few hours before the official announcement is made.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Apple launch event 2023 is happening today. Apple event start date and time: September 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM IST (India) and 10 AM PT (California).

Check out related web stories:
iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
iPhone 15 price in India: Check Apple event 2023 date too
iPhone 15 Pro Max camera: Check out the new periscope lens ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: Know what’s coming ahead of Apple event 2023
View more