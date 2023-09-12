Apple Event 2023: Know all about the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button
iPhone 15 models are all set to launch today at the Apple 2023 event. Expectations are that the new iPhone 15 Pro Action Button will be rolled out.
Apple will launch the iPhone 15 series today at the Apple 2023 event, which has a tagline of “Wonderlust”. The event has various launch announcements, including iPhones and watches.
Apple may introduce the new action button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. This new button may replace the mute button which was available in iPhone 14 models.
According to MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button will enable users to access VoiceOver, Zoom, AssistiveTouch, emergency features and other accessibility settings.
The iPhone 15 Pro Action Buttons will allow users to make shortcuts such as sending messages, playing playlists, or managing smart home devices.
iPhone 15 Pro Action Button may also be used to capture images or create videos in the camera app.
Users may also be able to put their iPhone on silent/vibration or ring mode through the action button.
iPhone 15 Pro users may even take the help of the action button to start or stop the voice recording within the Voice Memos app.
Within the translation app, users will be able to begin a conversation or translate text with a single press.
More about the action button will be revealed today at the Apple event 2023. Apple event fate and time are: September 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM IST (India) and 10 AM PT (California).
