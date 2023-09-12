Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max price expectations

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 12, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Tim Long, an analyst at Barclays, predicts that the new iPhone 15 Pro models will be more expensive than the current ones. We expect the iPhone 15 Pro Max price to be between $100 to $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Rumours are swirling about the iPhone 15 Pro Max having an improved Telephoto lens with periscope technology. This tech allows for 5-6x zoom without blur, a big leap from the 3x zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This upgrade might contribute to the higher price.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

According to Long, the periscope lens could increase the manufacturing cost of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by around $50. This could be a factor in the expected iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike.

Product Page
Photo Credit: Unsplash

The iPhone 15 Pro is also rumoured to see a substantial price increase. It might go from $1,099 to $1,299 in the United States.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

If you're in India, brace yourself for even higher prices. Each year, iPhones tend to be more expensive in India, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced at span class='webrupee'₹/span1,59,900.

Check More
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Keep in mind that these price predictions are based on leaks and insider information. Nothing is official until Apple announces it.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Currently, we can't say for sure what the final prices will be for the iPhone 15 Pro models in India. They might stay the same as last year or potentially increase even further.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

To understand why the prices are going up, we need to consider factors like new technology, increased manufacturing costs, and currency fluctuations.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

As we eagerly await the Apple Event 2023, we ill soon find out the official prices for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Stay tuned for more updates and insights into Apple's latest innovations.

Check out related web stories:
Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 launch and everything else, including Apple Watch, AirPods
iPhone 15 Pro Max launch may be hit by 4-week delay after Apple event 2023
iPhone 15 price in India: Check Apple event 2023 date too
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price in India: As Apple event 2023 looms large, know what to expect
View more