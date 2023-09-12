Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max price expectations
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 12, 2023
Tim Long, an analyst at Barclays, predicts that the new iPhone 15 Pro models will be more expensive than the current ones. We expect the iPhone 15 Pro Max price to be between $100 to $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Rumours are swirling about the iPhone 15 Pro Max having an improved Telephoto lens with periscope technology. This tech allows for 5-6x zoom without blur, a big leap from the 3x zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This upgrade might contribute to the higher price.
According to Long, the periscope lens could increase the manufacturing cost of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by around $50. This could be a factor in the expected iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike.