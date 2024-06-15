Apple Intelligence announced: From iPhone 15 Pro to iPad Air, check out list of compatible devices
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 15, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple Intelligence is coming to several devices supporting iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Check out the list of compatible devices.
Photo Credit: Apple
At the WWDC 2024 event, Apple announced that it was finally entering the space of artificial intelligence (AI) with its on-device “Apple Intelligence.”
Photo Credit: Reuters
Apple Intelligence will work across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Therefore, devices supporting the new operating system will get a chance to experience AI features. However, there is a catch.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple Intelligence is restricted to the latest iPhones, and iPads due to their hardware limitation. Check if your device is compatible with AI features.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple Intelligence is coming to iPhones supporting the A17 Pro chipset. Therefore, it will be compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro.
Photo Credit: Apple
For iPad Pro users, the AI features will be coming to iPads supporting the M1 or later chipsets.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The iPad Air users with M1 and later chipset will also be able to enjoy all the new AI features for free.
Photo Credit: Apple
MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices with M1 and later chipsets will be able to take advantage of the Apple Intelligence.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, Mac Studio will support AI with M1 and later chipset and for Mac Pro, only devices with M2 Ultra will get Apple Intelligence.
Check related web stories:
iOS 18 update: 6 new iPhone features coming to Messages app
Apple WWDC 2024: 5 major announcements expected- from iOS 18, macOS 15 and more
iPhone 16 launch: 8 big upgrades Apple is planning to bring to Pro models
iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max colour option: Know what Apple is bringing with the new-gen iPhone
View more