iOS 18 update: 6 new iPhone features coming to Messages app
Check out the new AI features coming to iPhone’s Messages app with the upcoming iOS 18 update.
The WWDC 2024 is just a week away which means, soon Apple will be announcing the iOS 18 update with new features.
Among several iOS apps, the Message app is expected 6 new features, check out what’s coming.
Custom Emoji: It will be an AI-powered feature where users can create and send custom-made emojis.
Suggested Replies: This AI feature will carefully analyse messages and provide you with reply suggestions.
Per-Word Effects: iOS 18 Messages will enable users to animate any desired word within a message.
Message Recaps: This feature will work exactly like how it sounds as it will analyse the conversation and provide a recap.
Tapback icons: Apple may plan to redesign the appearance of tapback icons which is used to react to a text in the upcoming iOS 18 update.
RCS Support: This new feature is expected to improve the default messaging experience in iPhones and Android devices.
