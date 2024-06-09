 iOS 18 update: 6 new iPhone features coming to Messages app

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 09, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Check out the new AI features coming to iPhone’s Messages app with the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The WWDC 2024 is just a week away which means, soon Apple will be announcing the iOS 18 update with new features.

Photo Credit: Apple

Among several iOS apps, the Message app is expected 6 new features, check out what’s coming.

Photo Credit: reuters

Custom Emoji: It will be an AI-powered feature where users can create and send custom-made emojis.

Photo Credit: Apple

Suggested Replies: This AI feature will carefully analyse messages and provide you with reply suggestions.

Photo Credit: Apple

Per-Word Effects: iOS 18 Messages will enable users to animate any desired word within a message.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Message Recaps: This feature will work exactly like how it sounds as it will analyse the conversation and provide a recap.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Tapback icons: Apple may plan to redesign the appearance of tapback icons which is used to react to a text in the upcoming iOS 18 update.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

RCS Support: This new feature is expected to improve the default messaging experience in iPhones and Android devices.

