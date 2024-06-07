iPhone 16 launch: 8 big upgrades Apple is planning to bring to Pro models
The iPhone 16 series is launching in 3 months, so know what upgrades are expected with upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.
Photo Credit: Amazon
For starters, the most rumoured upgrade about the iPhone 16 Pro is its increased display size from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch. Similar changes will come to the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a 6.9-inch display.
Photo Credit: Amazon
iPhone 16 Pro model may get slimmer bezels in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro or any other older generation model. Apple is reportedly working on a new display technology.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 is expected to be equipped with slimmer MagSage magnets that may reduce the smartphone’s weight.
Photo Credit: AP
The iPhone Pro models will likely get an improved 48MP Ultra Wide camera with a Sony IMX803 sensor in the iPhone 16 Pro and a Sony IMX903 sensor in the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 Pro models may support capacitive touch and haptic feedback, which will make the device a no-button interface.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 Pro model is expected to get a new capture button which may be a camera-related functionality.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 16 Pro models will likely support the new A18 Pro chipset which may have the ability to support AI features.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get exclusive AI features which will significantly improve user experience.
