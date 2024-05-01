iPhone 13 price drops on Amazon ahead of Summer Sale- Check discounts, exchange offers and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 01, 2024
Ahead of the Amazon Summer Sale tomorrow, the iPhone 13 price has dropped massively.
It is the cheapest non-SE iPhone that Apple still officially sells.
So, if you’re looking to upgrade to an iPhone without spending the big bucks for it, then this deal might be for you.
The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 usually retails for Rs. 59900 on Amazon.
With a 13% discount, its price has dropped to just Rs. 52090 on the e-commerce platform.
Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 44250 off in exchange for your old smartphone, depending on its model and condition.
While there are no bank offers live, you can take advantage of no-cost EMI offers and avoid paying the iPhone 13’s full cost in one go.
