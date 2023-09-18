 Apple Watch, Noise to boAt, just check out these 5 kid-friendly smartwatches

Published Sep 18, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

 In India, recent NCRB data reported an alarming 33.6% increase in child-related offences in 2021, raising parental safety concerns. To ensure your child’s safety, check out these 5 smartwatches including Apple Watch, Noise and boAt.

Noise Explorer: This smartwatch features Live GPS tracking, geo-fencing, 2-way video calling, SOS button and safe zone alerts and ensures uninterrupted connectivity.

It has additional features that show steps, time, and more. The Noise Explorer originally retails for Rs.9999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.5999.

Apple Watch SE: This watch gives parental control through a Family setup in which certain features can be restricted for child safety. Parents can activate access to necessary Watch functions such as receiving notifications, making calls, and sharing location.

The smartphone retails for Rs.32900 on Amazon. This can be a great investment that ensures your child's safety as well as parent's control over your children.

Fitbit Ace 3: It comes with parental controls which can be accessed through the Fitbit app. With this wearable, children can create healthy habits and earn virtual badges as they accomplish tasks.

The Fitbit Ace 3 originally retails for Rs.22287, however, on Amazon, you can get it only for Rs.13860.

boAt Wanderer Smart: The smartwatch comes with built-in calling support, parental controls, and location tracking. It includes a 4G SIM card through which the child can send text messages, make voice calls, and more.

The boAt Wanderer smartwatch originally retails for Rs.15999, however, from the Boat website, you can get it for Rs.5999.

Noise Scout: This smartwatch enables parents to track their kids’ activities. It comes with Built-in SIM Connectivity, SOS, voice and video calling, voice messages, and more.

The smartwatch originally retails for Rs.7999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.5999.

