Bring home NoiseFit Halo smartwatch with a huge price cut; Amazon rolls out 63% discount
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By Manshi Singh Published Sep 17, 2023
Smartwatches give your wrist a fashionable look, but over and above that, they also bring so many other features that promote wellness and even productivity. So, if you too want to get yourself a smartwatch, then just check out this NoiseFit Halo smartwatch price cut that Amazon has rolled out.
Amazon is offering a 63% initial discount on NoiseFit Halo smartwatch, which is fully priced at Rs. 7999.
The price of NoiseFit Halo, after the Amazon discount, has now reduced to Rs. 2999.
Not just this, Amazon is also offering several bank offers and an exchange deal that will reduce the price even further.
On Amazon, you get up to Rs. 2800 as an exchange discount however, the amount could be different under different circumstances.
Remember that the exchange discount depends upon the working condition of the old device that you trade-in.
The smartwatch features the biggest screen size of 1.43 inches in a round dial.
It comes with 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based watch faces.
Noise Health Suite helps you in taking better care of your health.
The smartwatch comes with health indicators such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice, Stress measurement, and female cycle tracker.
The Noise smartwatch also comes with a 300mAh battery that takes approx. 2 hours to fully charge.