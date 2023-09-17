Bring home NoiseFit Halo smartwatch with a huge price cut; Amazon rolls out 63% discount 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Sep 17, 2023
Photo Credit: Amazon

Smartwatches give your wrist a fashionable look, but over and above that, they also bring so many other features that promote wellness and even productivity. So, if you too want to get yourself a smartwatch, then just check out this NoiseFit Halo smartwatch price cut that Amazon has rolled out.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering a 63% initial discount on NoiseFit Halo smartwatch, which is fully priced at Rs. 7999.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The price of NoiseFit Halo, after the Amazon discount, has now reduced to Rs. 2999.

Photo Credit: Amazon

 Not just this, Amazon is also offering several bank offers and an exchange deal that will reduce the price even further.

Photo Credit: Amazon

On Amazon, you get up to Rs. 2800 as an exchange discount however, the amount could be different under different circumstances.  

Photo Credit: Amazon

Remember that the exchange discount depends upon the working condition of the old device that you trade-in.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The smartwatch features the biggest screen size of 1.43 inches in a round dial.

Photo Credit: Amazon

 It comes with 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based watch faces.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Noise Health Suite helps you in taking better care of your health.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The smartwatch comes with health indicators such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice, Stress measurement, and female cycle tracker.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Noise smartwatch also comes with a 300mAh battery that takes approx. 2 hours to fully charge.  

Check related web stories:
Gizmore launches PRIME smartwatch priced at just Rs. 1,799 - limited time offer only
Max Pro Nova and Max Pro Spire, new Maxima smartwatches now in the market
Premium NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch launched; check price and specs
Affordable Pebble Frost Pro and Crest smartwatch series launched; price to specs, check it all
View more