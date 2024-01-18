iPhone 15 Plus price cut out by a huge 14%; check out this amazing discount on Flipkart
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart has rolled out an amazing iPhone 15 Plus price cut! Check out the huge discount on the model now. Check other deals and offers too
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple launched the iPhone 15 series in September last year with amazing features and upgrades. However, it comes at a very hefty price.
Photo Credit: Apple
But there is good news for iPhone buyers as Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 15 Plus.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 Plus price is Rs.89900 for the 128GB variant. However, from Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.76999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a huge 14 percent discount on iPhone 15 Plus which is reasonable for a feature-filled smartphone.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can also get 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions of up to Rs.750, on orders of Rs.5000 and above.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 15 Plus by availing exchange offer and get up to Rs.54990 off.
Photo Credit: AP
For availing exchanging offer, the buyer will have to exchange their old smartphone with the new iPhone 15 Plus.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s working conditions and the model.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, do not forget to write your area pin code to check if the exchange offer is available or not.
Photo Credit: Apple
Only a few iPhone 15 Plus devices are left, therefore grab the smartphone before it goes out of stock.
Check related web stories:
Amazon Republic Day sale: Grab 21pct discount on iPhone 13 Pro, check deals and offers
iPhone 14 Plus price drop announced during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; check discount
iPhone 13 price drop: Get a fantastic 14% discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
iPhone 14 Plus price cut announced during upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; check discount
View more