Big new Chandrayaan-3 mission achievement! ISRO brings module back to Earth orbit
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 05, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
In a new achievement, ISRO brings back the Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module to Earth orbit. Know more about the mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission has stunned scientists all over the world with its capabilities and findings on our Moon. Now, ISRO has yet again achieved the biggest milestone.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO reported that the Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module has left the Moon orbit and has successfully returned to the Earth orbit.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 mission has exceeded all expectations as now the propulsion module along with the SHAPE payload is orbiting our planet.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The decision for the return was made due to the remaining fuel in the propulsion module. Earlier, it was subjected to orbit the Moon for future lunar missions.
Photo Credit: ISRO
However, after careful consideration, ISRO decided to move the module from the Moon’s orbit to the Earth's orbit. The plan was put into action in October.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO said, “First maneuver was performed on October 9, 2023 to raise apolune altitude.” then “The Trans-Earthinjection (TEI)maneuver was performed on October 13, 2023.”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module completed four flybys before entering the Earth’s orbit.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Now, the propulsion module is orbiting Earth with the first perigee completed on November 22. The SHAPE payload is also working as expected.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
During the course of its orbit, the module does not pose any threats of close approach with any operational Earth-orbiting satellites.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The move was planned by ISRO to extend the Chandrayaan-3 mission life and support future lunar missions.
Check related web stories:
Google Play Best of 2023 award winners in India! Check the list of best apps and games
Top 5 OTT releases to stream this weekend: Watch Mission Raniganj, Dhootha, more online
Chandrayaan-3 mission done and dusted; know all about the awesome Chandrayaan-4 mission
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Check ISRO’s plan to bring back lunar soil
View more