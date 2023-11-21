Chandrayaan-4 mission: Check ISRO’s plan to bring back lunar soil
Published Nov 21, 2023
Chandrayaan-4 mission will bring the sample of lunar soil back to Earth. Know how ISRO will conduct the mission.
ISRO is working on a new lunar exploration project called the Chandrayaan-4 mission in collaboration with JAXA, a Japanese space agency.
The mission aims to study the lunar south pole and find the presence of water. The Chandrayaan-4 mission also plans to bring samples of soil back to Earth.
Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC/ISRO) said that the central module of the spacecraft will come back with a sample of soil and rock.
Desai said, “Central module will come back after docking with the orbiting module which will later separate near to Earth atmosphere and re-entry module will come back with the sample of the soil and rock of the Moon.”
Now the major part of the mission will be bringing back the lunar sample along with finding the presence of water.
As per reports, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will have two launch vehicles to conduct the successful entry to the Moon's surface and then back to Earth.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is now under development as the rover is being designed by JAXA and the lunar lander is being designed by ISRO.
The lander and the rover are expected to weigh more than 350kg, therefore, it will be a challenge for ISRO to conduct a safe landing.
NASA and ESA will also be a part of the Chandrayaan-4 mission as they will be sending their scientific instruments to study the Moon.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in the year 2025.