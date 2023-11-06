Chandrayaan-3 mission: Are Vikram lander and Pragyan rover still alive?
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 06, 2023
Know what is the current state of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is and if the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been presumed dead.
Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully completed its 14-day mission after the historic landing on August 23, 2023. However, the hopes for an extended mission created a hurdle for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
The mission’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were put to sleep in the hopes of phase 2 of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
For the lander and the rover to survive the lunar night, they should be equipped with other technology to weather the lunar night and cold. However, the absence of this technology made things difficult.
The Moon lander and the rover were expected to wake up on September 22, however, ISRO did not receive any signal or even a hint of whether they survived.
While many experts believe that the awakening of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover would be a miracle, ISRO scientists have not given up hope for their survival.
Although the chances of their survival are slim, ISRO has not given up hope that things may improve.
Till now, ISRO has not shared any information about the survival of the lander and rover.
The chances of them surviving the lunar night were already slim and now, it has been weeks since ISRO made any connection.
Even after facing the biggest hurdle, Chandrayaan-3 was a successful lunar mission that accomplished all its expected objectives.
With the survival chances of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are dimming, the Chandrayaan-4 mission progress is increasing the hopes to explore more about the Moon.