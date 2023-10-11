Chandrayaan-3 mission: How this amazing find by Pragyan Rover can benefit future ISRO missions
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 11, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 mission gave us some intriguing findings and one of them was the presence of sulphur in lunar soil. Know how it can benefit science and future space exploration projects by ISRO.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission made a successful landing on the lunar surface on August 23 which stunned the whole world.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover studied the lunar surface for 14 days and gave us some shocking findings which included finding the presence of sulphur and other elements.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
According to a Space.com report, the presence of sulphur was expected, however, in a very low concentration. But its presence on soil marks a huge surprise as there can be higher sulfur concentration.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Pragyan Rover used an alpha particle X-ray spectrometer and a laser-induced breakdown spectrometer to determine the elemental composition of the soil.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These two instruments enabled the Pragyan rover to make the discovery by studying the lunar soil.
Photo Credit: ISRO
These interesting findings of sulphur in soils near the moon's poles may one day allow astronauts to live off the ground.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Furthermore, the presence of sulphur in the Moon’s south pole also indicates volcanic activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
Now, from the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists will be able to find out the calibrated data of Sulphur which will help them to know exactly how much sulphur is present in soil.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In addition, higher sulfur concentrations might be the result of different environmental conditions at the South Pole and in higher regions.
Photo Credit: ISRO
There is also the possibility that sulfur at the poles came from ancient volcanic eruptions on the lunar surface, or from meteorites that included sulfur.
Check related web stories:
Aditya -L1 mission correction move: ISRO changes trajectory
Chandrayaan-3 mission goes to sleep forever: Vikram lander and Pragyan rover survival hopes plunge
Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO and JAXA work on solving water mystery on Moon
India preparing for an ocean exploration mission ‘Samudrayaan’ after Chandrayaan 3 mission
View more