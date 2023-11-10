Chandrayaan-3 mission: Detailed guide to payloads and the discoveries they made possible
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 10, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Check how Chandrayaan-3 mission payloads helped make crucial discoveries on the lunar south pole.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission made a soft landing on the Moon on August 23, 2023. It was the biggest achievement for ISRO after the landing failure in the Chandrayaan-2 mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 mission was a big success in terms of conducting studies. The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, both were equipped with various scientific payloads that helped ISRO make important discoveries.
Photo Credit: ISRO
On August 24, the Pragyan rover came out of the lander and roved the Moon for a 14 days and gave great insights into the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 ChaSTE payload gave us the first insight into the temperature of lunar soil beneath the surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Then, LIBS confirmed the presence of Sulphur on the lunar grounds by conducting in-situ measurements.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Later, the APEX payload detected other elements such as Aluminum, Silicon, Calcium, and Iron. It even captured an amazing image of the Vikram lander.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
RAMBHA-LP helped measure the plasma content on the lunar surface which could ensure radio communication.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISLA payload captured the moonquake, which ISRO stated was a natural occurrence recorded by the instruments.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Later, at the beginning of September, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were finally put into sleep mode in the hope that they could survive the lunar night.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO made efforts to communicate with the lander and the rover, however, no signal has been received till now.