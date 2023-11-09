Chandrayaan-3: Why ISRO is waiting for Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to wake up
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 09, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Know why ISRO is waiting to receive a communication signal from Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. Also, will they ever wake up?
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission was one of the biggest successes for ISRO as it was the second landing attempt on the Moon. Vikram lander and Pragyan rover had carried out many tests successfully.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO’s Moon lander and rover were designed for a 14-day mission, however, ISRO believed that they could last longer than expected.
Photo Credit: ISRO
While there were very less chances of their survival, ISRO put the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover in sleep mode with the hope that they could survive the lunar night.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Now, since the end of the lunar night, ISRO has been waiting to receive a signal from both systems but they are unable to make any contact.
Photo Credit: ISRO
But, why is ISRO waiting for revival? The space agency believes that the lander and the rover could survive as they are built with solar panels which gives them the ability to recharge with sunlight.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO has hopes that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover could conduct more studies on the lunar surface. Furthermore, there is a possibility that they could find the presence of water as well.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Various space organizations have been building lunar mission to study the lunar south pole in search of water, and if ISRO’s Moon lander and rover wakes up then it will give them a chance to study water on lunar grounds first.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Although, there is a chance that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover might have met with system failure due to extreme cold, however, there is still the possibility of revival.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
While, the Chandrayaan-3 mission in pause, ISRO is not giving up hopes to search for water on the Moon as it is already preparing for the next lunar mission with JAXA.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Even though the chances for revival are either dim or almost none, ISRO has faith that they will wake up from their long sleep.