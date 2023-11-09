Chandrayaan-4 mission: How ISRO and JAXA will carry out the mission - step-by-step process
Know how ISRO and JAXA will study the Moon as part of the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
ISRO and JAXA are currently working together to develop the Chandrayaan-4 mission. With JAXA’s technology and ISRO’s expertise, they aim to find water in the south polar region.
Right now, the Moon lander and rover are in the development stage. Furthermore, the space agencies are still deciding on the lunar landing location.
According to JAXA, the investigation point for the mission will be decided before the landing including its waypoints with unique environmental conditions.
Later, the landing location will be decided and the basis for that will be to find the most ideal landing conditions. That means areas where the chances of bumping into obstacles are the least.
After a smooth landing is conducted, the rover will be deployed. It will carry various instruments to carry out various scientific experiments.
The rover will study the landing spot for reference and carry out various other tests.
The rover will be directed to the chosen investigation location where the presence of water will be studied.
Various scientific instruments will be used to carry out a set of observations during the waypoint of the investigation area.
Now, the investigation area will be thoroughly examined at different points of time such as during the maximum to low sunlight.
As per reports, the Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in the year 2025. More about the mission is yet to be revealed by ISRO or JAXA.
