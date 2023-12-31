Shukrayaan-1 mission: Probing Venus potential for life amidst controversy and clues

ISRO, after triumphant missions to the moon and the sun, now sets its sights on the enigmatic Venus with the Shukrayaan-1 mission. 

ISRO Chairman, S Somanath, confirms the mission's progress, with various payloads currently in development, marking the next frontier of space exploration. As ISRO progresses with this mission to Venus, we delve into the intriguing question: Could the clouds of Venus support life?

As ISRO progresses with the Shukrayaan-1 mission to Venus, let's delve into the possibility of life on this seemingly harsh planet, as reported in Astronomy magazine.

Magellan's Radar Data: Grinspoon reflects on the Magellan spacecraft's findings in the 1990s, unveiling a geologically active Venusian surface, hinting at the possibility of current volcanic activity.

Habitable Cloud Layer: Magellan data revealed a cloud layer harbouring not only habitable conditions but also energy sources and nutrients, offering potential support for life.

Chemical Anomalies: Grinspoon notes intriguing chemical anomalies in Venus' atmosphere, though none conclusively prove the existence of life. The scientific community remains cautious.

Phosphine Discovery: In 2020, researchers, led by Jane Greaves, detected phosphine gas in Venus' clouds- a substance associated with living organisms on Earth.

Controversial Claims: The phosphine discovery faces scrutiny, with scepticism about weak signals and possible alternative explanations for the presence of this gas on Venus.

Nathalie Cabrol from the SETI Institute acknowledges the difficulty of the phosphine detection, emphasising the ongoing scientific debate and verification efforts.

As Shukrayaan-1 mission prepares to explore Venus further, the potential for life on this enigmatic planet remains an open question, awaiting further exploration and scientific scrutiny.

