Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO objectives achieved? Check now
Published Nov 07, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 mission completed its desired timeline, but did ISRO meet the objectives?
Before the Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched, ISRO revealed three major objectives of the lunar mission, one of which was making a successful landing.
On August 23, the Chandrayaan-3 lander made a successful touchdown to the south pole, making one of the biggest achievements for ISRO.
Next, the mission objectives included, “To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon”. ISRO was aso successful in taking the Pragyan rover out of the Vikram lander.
The rover explored the lunar south pole and gave us some interesting facts about the Moon, which were shocking for the whole world.
Further, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was planned to conduct in-situ scientific experiments, which were successfully carried out as all the payloads performed their required functions.
ISRO decided on a 14-day mission due to a lack of nuclear technology to survive the lunar night. However, it further planned that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover could survive the lunar night.
Although the Chandrayaan-3 mission completed all its required objectives, ISRO scientists had hopes that it could perform more.
Therefore, the lander and the rover were put in sleep mode. The lander and the rover have been in sleep mode since the beginning of September and they were expected to awaken on September 22.
ISRO actually overachieved as it made Vikram lander perform a totally unplanned 'hop' test.
Till now, no communication signal has been received from them so far, but ISRO still has hopes for their revival.
