Chandrayaan-4 mission will target this important objective on the Moon
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 07, 2023
Chandrayaan-4 mission is in the development stage and ISRO and JAXA have big plans for the lunar project. Check out the lunar water objective of ISRO.
ISRO and JAXA have collaborated to conduct a lunar project called LUPEX or Chandrayaan-4 mission. The lunar mission aims to conduct studies on the Moon’s south pole.
The integral objective of the mission is to find water on the lunar south pole. And to study its quality and quantity which can be a big breakthrough if discovered.
JAXA reports that the Moon has various 'permanently shadowed regions' (PSRs) where the direct sun rays can not reach. These areas can be the interior of a crater and the chances of finding water there increase.
As per scientists, these PSRs may contain water that has not evaporated simply because of the lack of sunlight. The sublimate water reportedly remains close to the lunar surface.
However, experts also suggest that there is no certainty of water quantity and distribution and whether the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be able to find it.
Notably, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will likely be largely based on finding and studying lunar water.
For the Chandrayaan-4 mission, ISRO will be developing the lander and JAXA will be developing the rover. Both the lander and the rover are expected to weigh about 350 kilograms.
Furthermore, the lunar mission will include various scientific instruments including NASA’s Neuron Spectrometer(NS) and ESA’s Exospheric Mass Spectrometer for LUPEX(EMS-L).
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in 2025 and the mission timeline would be over 3 months. This is massively larger than what was allotted to Chandrayaan-3.
Therefore, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will be more advanced than the Chandrayaan-3 mission in terms of surviving lunar night and conducting in-depth studies.