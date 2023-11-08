Chandrayaan-3 mission: Know the secret ingredient that landed ISRO on the Moon when Luna 25 crashed
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Nov 08, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
Know what made the Chandrayaan-3 mission different from Russia’s Luna-25. Also, know how ISRO achieved a safe landing on the Moon.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 took flight on July 14, while the Luna-25 launched on August 11, however, the landing dates of both missions were similar.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 mission made several orbital maneuvers to reach the moon, while Luna-25 was planned for a direct trajectory.
Photo Credit: ISRO
It was Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years, and ISRO’s second attempt at a lunar landing. While the Chandrayaan-3 mission made a safe landing, Luna-25 crashed at the landing site.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Luna-25 mission objectives included studying the soil composition, dust particles, and finding the presence of water, whereas, the Chandrayaan-3 mission aimed for soft landing, launching a rover and conducting in-situ experiments.
Photo Credit: ISRO
If Luna-25 was planned for a year-long mission, whereas, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was only for 14-days.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Luna-25 consisted of eight payloads to conduct the studies, and the Chandrayaan-3 lander had four instruments while the rover also included two scientific instruments.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Chandrayaa-3 mission made a soft landing on a lunar south pole on August 23, 2023, while Luna-25 crashed due to a malfunction in onboard control.
Photo Credit: ISRO
As the Chandrayaan-3 mission was built from the learning of the Chandrayaan-2 mission crash, it was able to make a historic landing and conduct studies on the Moon.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now, India has marked its flag on the Moon’s south pole, with two Indian ambassadors, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, who are currently in sleep mode.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO has hopes that one day they will wake up from their sleep and communicate to continue the mission.