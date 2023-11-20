Mangalyaan-2: Know the upcoming plans of ISRO
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 20, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
After Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, ISRO is preparing to explore Mars with a mission named Mangalyaan-2, also known as Mars Orbiter Mission-2.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has multiple space exploration missions lined up alongside Mangalyaan-2 to explore Mars.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO first entered Mars orbit in 2014, with its Mars Orbiter Mission and conducted interplanetary studies for eight years.
Photo Credit: NASA
ISRO’s first Mars mission was designed for 6 months, however, it lasted for 8 long years and finally shut down in April 2022.
Photo Credit: NASA
Now, to conduct further studies, the Indian space organisation has been rumored to be planning a new Mars orbital mission that further adds more knowledge about the red planet.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
According to reports, the Mangalyaan-2 mission is currently in the development stage and as soon as it progresses, ISRO will share details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The mission will include four major payloads which will conduct thorough interplanetary studies on the Martian atmosphere.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The four scientific payloads will be tasked to conduct individual studies on the planet’s environment and atmosphere to gather in-depth facts.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
It is reported that the Mangalyaan-2 mission aims to study the Martian atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The studies will help researchers to analyze Mars’s evolution and early stages along with the changes it has been going through.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Mangalyaan-2 launch date and further details are yet to be announced by ISRO.
Check related web stories:
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know what ISRO is up to next
Want to become an ISRO scientist? Check out the jobs available
Mangalyaan-2 mission: Know how ISRO will carry out its next Mars mission
Aditya-L1 mission: How ISRO’s project may help prevent communications breakdown on Earth
View more