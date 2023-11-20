Mangalyaan-2: Know the upcoming plans of ISRO

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 20, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

After Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, ISRO is preparing to explore Mars with a mission named Mangalyaan-2, also known as Mars Orbiter Mission-2.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has multiple space exploration missions lined up alongside Mangalyaan-2 to explore Mars.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

ISRO first entered Mars orbit in 2014, with its Mars Orbiter Mission and conducted interplanetary studies for eight years.

Photo Credit: NASA

ISRO’s first Mars mission was designed for 6 months, however, it lasted for 8 long years and finally shut down in April 2022.

Photo Credit: NASA

Now, to conduct further studies, the Indian space organisation has been rumored to be planning a new Mars orbital mission that further adds more knowledge about the red planet.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

According to reports, the Mangalyaan-2 mission is currently in the development stage and as soon as it progresses, ISRO will share details.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The mission will include four major payloads which will conduct thorough interplanetary studies on the Martian atmosphere. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The four scientific payloads will be tasked to conduct individual studies on the planet’s environment and atmosphere to gather in-depth facts.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

It is reported that the Mangalyaan-2 mission aims to study the Martian atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The studies will help researchers to analyze Mars’s evolution and early stages along with the changes it has been going through.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Mangalyaan-2 launch date and further details are yet to be announced by ISRO.

Check related web stories:
Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know what ISRO is up to next
Want to become an ISRO scientist? Check out the jobs available
Mangalyaan-2 mission: Know how ISRO will carry out its next Mars mission
Aditya-L1 mission: How ISRO’s project may help prevent communications breakdown on Earth
View more