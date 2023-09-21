Chandrayaan-3 mission: Meet Rocket Woman of Lucknow, Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava

Published Sep 21, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

Weeks after India's historic Chandrayaan-3 mission that landed Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on Moon, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded ISRO scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, the 'Rocket Woman' from Lucknow.

Photo Credit: @rajnathsingh

At the Amber Foundation event in Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Ritu Karidhal's contribution to Chandrayaan-3, making India the first country to land on the lunar South Pole.

Photo Credit: @rajnathsingh

Rajnath Singh celebrated India's historical touchdown on the lunar South Pole amd credited Ritu Karidhal's role in this significant milestone, and acknowledged her as the "Rocket Woman."

Photo Credit: LBSSNA

A native of Lucknow, Dr. Ritu Karidhal Srivastava is a trained Aerospace Engineer and a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Photo Credit: ISRO

Dr. Ritu Karidhal is affectionately known as India's "Rocket Woman" due to her deep involvement in space sciences and her significant contributions to many other ISRO missions.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Dr. Karidhal served as the Deputy Operations Director for India's Mars Orbiter Mission, Mangalyaan, which made history as the first mission to successfully reach Mars on its maiden attempt.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3's lander module, Vikram Lander, made a successful landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole. From the lander also emerged the cute dog-sized Pragyan Rover too!

Photo Credit: ISRO

India joins the elite club of nations, including the US, Russia, and China, in the successful lunar landing missions, showcasing the nation's prowess in space exploration.

Photo Credit: NASA

Defence Minister Singh acknowledged that women like Ritu Karidhal bring glory not only to Lucknow but also to India on the global stage, inspiring future generations.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Ritu Karidhal's remarkable journey from Lucknow to the stars exemplifies India's prowess in space exploration, showcasing the potential of women in STEM and solidifying her legacy through the Chandrayaan-3 triumph.

