Chandrayaan-3 mission: Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover awesome new finds revealed by ISRO
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 20, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 mission has been a resounding success and ISRO has revealed a number of discoveries made by Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander. Check important new findings by Pragyan rover and Vikram Lander now.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Vikram lander safely touched down on the Moon's surface on August 23, 2023, making it one of the biggest achievements of ISRO. Then Pragyan Rover vehicle was rolled onto the Moon!
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO was able to conduct studies on the lunar surface for 14 days with the help of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
During the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the lander and the rover extracted some amazing information about the Moon’s surface at the South Pole that has changed perceptions about the lunar surface across the world.
Photo Credit: ISRO
One of the major discoveries was to find the possibility of lunar communication for humans. Several million to thirty million electrons per cubic metre were found beneath the surface.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Vikram lander measured the temperature of the lunar surface which gave some excellent data. The soil temperature of the moon ranges from -10 to 70 degrees. While -10 degrees was recorded 80 mm under the ground.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Vikram lander also detected seismic activity on the Moon which can be said “Moonquake”, ISRO scientists claimed.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-3 mission also confirmed the presence of Sulphur which can help scientists understand the formation of the Moon.
Photo Credit: NASA
Apart from Sulphur, various other elements such as aluminium, silicon, iron, and more were found on the south pole of the Moon.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Right now, the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on pause due to the lunar night. The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover have been put to sleep mode so they can survive the weather.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO scientists expect that they will be able to activate the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover on September 22, 20023, during the lunar sunrise.