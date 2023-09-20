 Chandrayaan-3 mission: Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover awesome new finds revealed by ISRO

Published Sep 20, 2023
The Chandrayaan-3 mission has been a resounding success and ISRO has revealed a number of discoveries made by Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander. Check important new findings by Pragyan rover and Vikram Lander now.

Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Vikram lander safely touched down on the Moon's surface on August 23, 2023, making it one of the biggest achievements of ISRO. Then Pragyan Rover vehicle was rolled onto the Moon!

ISRO was able to conduct studies on the lunar surface for 14 days with the help of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.

During the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the lander and the rover extracted some amazing information about the Moon’s surface at the South Pole that has changed perceptions about the lunar surface across the world.

One of the major discoveries was to find the possibility of lunar communication for humans. Several million to thirty million electrons per cubic metre were found beneath the surface.

The Vikram lander measured the temperature of the lunar surface which gave some excellent data. The soil temperature of the moon ranges from -10 to 70 degrees. While -10 degrees was recorded 80 mm under the ground. 

The Vikram lander also detected seismic activity on the Moon which can be said “Moonquake”, ISRO scientists claimed.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission also confirmed the presence of Sulphur which can help scientists understand the formation of the Moon.

Apart from Sulphur, various other elements such as aluminium, silicon, iron, and more were found on the south pole of the Moon.

Right now, the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on pause due to the lunar night. The Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover have been put to sleep mode so they can survive the weather.

ISRO scientists expect that they will be able to activate the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover on September 22, 20023, during the lunar sunrise.

