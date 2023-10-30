Chandrayaan-3 mission: What is ejecta halo that Vikram Lander created on the Moon
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 30, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO revealed an awesome event of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Know how the Vikram lander created “ejecta halo”. Know what the term means.
ISRO recently made an announcement that Vikram Lander removed 2.06 tonnes of lunar soil from the moon’s surface while landing on August 23, 2023.
ISRO said Vikram's lander ejected a massive amount of surficial epiregolith material which created an unusual reflection which is being termed an “ejecta halo.”
Therefore, at the Vikram lander landing site, a patch was created that removed a significant amount of lunar rocks and soil.
According to a report shared by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), the ejecta halo seems "as an irregular bright patch surrounding the lander.”
This new discovery will help scientists to understand more about the lunar surface and its characteristics.
Additionally, scientists can better understand the behaviour of lunar materials during such a crucial event.
The bright patch is also termed as “reflectance anomaly” by experts however, it is dubbed as an “ejecta halo”.
Now, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are both in sleep mode and ISRO is waiting on revival to discover more about the lunar surface.
The discovery sheds light on the moon's epiregolith, but scientists are still working to learn more about the south pole of the Moon.
Now, ISRO is also preparing for its next lunar mission and this discovery can also help planning their next move while developing the lander.
