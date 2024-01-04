Massive iPhone 14 discount live on Amazon! Price cut of 25 pct on 128GB variant; get more, check all offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 04, 2024
Amazon is offering a great deal on a premium smartphone. Apple iPhone 14 discount is massive! Check out the iPhone 14 price cut details that will allow you to buy it at a much lower rate.
So, if you are planning to buy an Apple iPhone, this is the right time because Amazon is offering a New Year discount on top iPhone models.
On Amazon, the iPhone 14 has experienced a massive price cut and, after the discount, it is now available at a very reasonable price.
Originally, the Apple iPhone 14 was priced at Rs. 79900 for the 128GB version, however, on Amazon it is available at only Rs.59999.
This means the iPhone 14 is available at a 25 percent discount price on Amazon.
Additionally, buyers can take advantage of the iPhone 14 exchange offers which will further reduce the price of the product.
By exchanging your old smartphone, you can get up to Rs. 32050 off while purchasing the iPhone 14.
However, the exchange value will be decided based on the old smartphone model and working conditions.
On Amazon, the iPhone 14 is available in five different color options: Red, Midnight Black, Blue, Starlight, and purple.
The iPhone 14 is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset for powerful performance.
Additionally, iPhone 14 features a 12 MP dual camera setup which captures amazing quality pictures.
