Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO probe gains momentum with key docking experiment in 2024
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 06, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO is gearing up for Chandrayaan-4, a mission to bring lunar samples back to Earth. The propulsion module's return to Earth orbit sets the stage for a key docking experiment in 2024.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO Chairman S. Somanath reveals plans for Chandrayaan-4, citing the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 mission's propulsion module. The mission aims to demonstrate advanced space docking capabilities essential for lunar sample return, TOI reported.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The lunar sample return involves intricate manoeuvres: collecting, placing in a canister, returning to lunar orbit, docking with a spacecraft, and returning to Earth. ISRO's Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) is crucial for mastering these complexities.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
SPADEX, scheduled for late 2024, will provide vital data on space rendezvous technology. This advancement is crucial not only for lunar missions but also for future space station endeavours and human space travel to the Moon.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Somanath reviews Chandrayaan-4 mission's progress, highlighting the identification of a team and ongoing architectural reviews. A comprehensive process, including system-by-system and technology reviews, is underway.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
India collaborates with Japan on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission, aiming to confirm water presence in the moon's polar regions. Challenges related to LUPEX's lander and rover weights are being addressed in the approval process.
Photo Credit: ISRO
S. Somanath cannot predict if Chandrayaan-4 or LUPEX will launch first, both awaiting approval. Chandrayaan-4 mission is an indigenous probe, while LUPEX involves international collaboration, adding complexity to the timeline.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Chandrayaan-3 mission propulsion module's 44-day journey back to Earth involved intricate manoeuvres, showcasing ISRO's capabilities. The module, currently in Earth orbit, will use the SHAPE payload for studying habitable planet-like features of Earth.
Photo Credit: ISRO
S. Somanath emphasises that future missions benefit from the successful return of the propulsion module, highlighting its 44-day journey and the utilisation of the SHAPE payload for Earth studies.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO's Vision: ISRO's roadmap, including a space station by 2035 and human presence on the Moon by 2040, reflects ambitious goals. The successful execution of Chandrayaan-4 mission and SPADEX will play pivotal roles in achieving these milestones.