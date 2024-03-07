Chandrayaan-4 mission update: ISRO Chief says lunar mission is “extremely challenging”
Published Mar 07, 2024
ISRO chief S. Somanath highlighted that the Chandrayaan-4 mission would be extremely challenging which is why it demands a longer approval time. Check out the details.
The Indian Space Research Organisation( ISRO) has been planning for the Chandrayaan-4 mission for a very long time due to its complexity.
One of the primary mission objectives of Chandrayaan-4 is to bring back Moon samples back to Earth. However, the task is not as easy as it sounds.
Due to the complexity, ISRO Chief S. Somanath said the mission’s approval is taking time as several doubts are being “debated and discussed.”
Somanath at the National Space Science Symposium said that the next lunar mission would be quite challenging as several technicalities are involved.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission would require multiple launchers, unlike the Chandrayan-3 mission, as per the ISRO Chief.
The Chandrayaan-4 team will also require docking knowledge and capability for the Moon or Earth which is the most crucial part of ISRO’s lunar mission.
Additionally, the Chandrayaan-4 mission would require robotic capability to collect samples from the Moon and bring them back.
The technical components of ISRO’s lunar mission include remote sensing, in-situ observations, and bringing Moon samples back to Earth.
Somanath further added that the next Chandrayaan mission is speculated to be completed by the year 2027.
