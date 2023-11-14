Chandrayaan-4 mission:  What makes the 2nd lunar project different from Chandrayaan-3

Photo Credit: JAXA

Know what changes have been made in the Chandrayaan-4 mission in comparison to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Chandrayaan-4 mission is being developed by an international collaboration with a Japanese space agency called JAXA. However, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was all crafted and executed by ISRO.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to last more than 3 months on the Moon to conduct studies, however, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was only designed for 14 days.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Chandrayaan-4 will be designed to survive lunar night with the help of Radioisotope heating units (RHU). On the other hand, Chandrayaan-3 lacked nuclear resources.

Photo Credit: JAXA

Both the missions consist of a launcher, lander and rover. However, the Chandrayaan-4 mission has advanced equipment as well as instruments.

Photo Credit: JAXA

Chandrayaan-3 mission objective included a soft landing and conducting studies on the Moon for 14 days. The Chandrayaan-4 mission objective includes surviving the lunar night and finding the presence of water.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Chandrayaan-4 has international resources due to the JAXA partnership. Furthermore, NASA and ESA are also part of the mission. The Chandrayaan-3 mission was all the minds of Indian scientists.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Both the lunar missions aimed at the lunar south pole to conduct studies on its surface.

Photo Credit: JAXA

The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in 2025. The Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully completed its course.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Chandrayaan-4 mission will unravel various mysteries about lunar water, its form and distribution which the whole world is eyeing.

Photo Credit: JAXA

Now, we will have to wait till JAXA and ISRO share integral details about the mission progression and further plans.

