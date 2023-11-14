Chandrayaan-4 mission: What makes the 2nd lunar project different from Chandrayaan-3
Published Nov 14, 2023
Know what changes have been made in the Chandrayaan-4 mission in comparison to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is being developed by an international collaboration with a Japanese space agency called JAXA. However, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was all crafted and executed by ISRO.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to last more than 3 months on the Moon to conduct studies, however, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was only designed for 14 days.
The Chandrayaan-4 will be designed to survive lunar night with the help of Radioisotope heating units (RHU). On the other hand, Chandrayaan-3 lacked nuclear resources.
Both the missions consist of a launcher, lander and rover. However, the Chandrayaan-4 mission has advanced equipment as well as instruments.
Chandrayaan-3 mission objective included a soft landing and conducting studies on the Moon for 14 days. The Chandrayaan-4 mission objective includes surviving the lunar night and finding the presence of water.
Chandrayaan-4 has international resources due to the JAXA partnership. Furthermore, NASA and ESA are also part of the mission. The Chandrayaan-3 mission was all the minds of Indian scientists.
Both the lunar missions aimed at the lunar south pole to conduct studies on its surface.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in 2025. The Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully completed its course.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission will unravel various mysteries about lunar water, its form and distribution which the whole world is eyeing.
Now, we will have to wait till JAXA and ISRO share integral details about the mission progression and further plans.