Cupid’s arrow? Vijay Sales slashes iPhone 15 price for Valentine’s Day; take a bold step now
Published Feb 09, 2024
Looking for a perfect gift to make your Valentine’s Day memorable? Check out this huge iPhone 15 price cut on Vijay Sales.
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and there is nothing better than gifting your partner with a brand new iPhone model. Now, Vijay Sales has rolled out a huge iPhone 15 price cut.
And, of course, buying an iPhone as a gift gets even more exciting with it being available at a hugely discounted rate.
Vijay Sales is providing a massive discount on the iPhone 15 along with bank and exchange offers too.
The iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 for the 128GB variant, however, on Vijay Sales, you can grab it at just Rs. 71155.
This will give a massive 11 percent discount on the purchase. This is not all! Know the bank and exchange offers as well.
You can get a Rs.6000 Instant Discount on an HDFC Bank Credit Card on no-cost EMI transactions.
You can also avail 7.5 percent Instant Discount of up to Rs.5000 on HSBC Credit Card transactions.
You can also avail exchange offer and further reduce the price of the iPhone 15. Just select the model and answer simple questions on the device’s working conditions.
The iPhone 15 is powered by an A16 Bionic chip for performance and it runs on iOS 17 Operating System.
It sports a dual camera setup with a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
