iPhone 15 Pro price drop: Get a 5% discount on Amazon - check Rs. 33600 exchange offer too

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, don't miss out on Amazon's great deal on the iPhone 15 Pro. Know about the iPhone 15 Pro price drop and how to save money. 

iPhone 15 Pro Price drop: The iPhone 15 Pro is now cheaper. The 128GB version, which used to cost Rs. 134,900, is now only Rs. 127,990, giving you a 5 percent discount.

Product Page
But wait, there's more you can do to save! You can lower the price even more by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of special bank deals. This is your chance to own the iPhone 15 Pro at an amazing price.

Trade in your old phone and get up to Rs. 33600 off on the iPhone 15 Pro. How much you save depends on your old phone's model and condition. Check if this deal is available in your area by entering your PIN code.

But wait, there's more! Use your HDFC Bank Credit Card and get an instant Rs. 3,000 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs. 80,940.

Plus, get an extra Rs. 250 off with Citibank Credit Card transactions of 9 months or more on EMI. These exclusive deals mean big savings on your iPhone 15 Pro purchase. 

iPhone 15 Pro Specs: The iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Apple's enhanced A17 Pro processor and has a 3,274 mAh battery. Capture amazing photos with its triple camera setup, including a 48MP main camera.

Don't miss out on these amazing offers to save big on your iPhone 15 Pro purchase.

