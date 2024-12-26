Dark Matter, Silo to Hijack- Top 8 shows to stream on Apple TV+ before year ends
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Dec 26, 2024
Apple TV Plus has emerged as a top destination for diverse streaming content in 2024. With a variety of series ranging from thrilling sci-fi to compelling dramas, there’s something for every viewer. Here are the standout shows to check out before the year wraps up.
Dark Matter: Adapted from Blake Crouch’s novel, this sci-fi series explores the concept of parallel universes. The story centres around Jason, a physicist who kidnaps his alternate self. It presents a thought-provoking narrative about identity, success, and loneliness.
Pachinko: Season 2 of Pachinko continues the saga of a Korean family spanning generations. Set against the backdrop of Osaka in 1945 and Tokyo in 1989, the show delves deep into themes of survival, family, and identity.
Severance: With season 2 arriving soon, now is the time to catch up on Severance, a psychological thriller set in a dystopian workplace. Employees at Lumon Industries undergo a procedure that separates their work and personal lives. Season 1 set the stage for even more mysteries in the new episodes.
Constellation: In Constellation, astronaut Jo returns to Earth after surviving a space station evacuation, only to find a world drastically different from the one she knew. The show keeps viewers on edge, exploring reality and psychological suspense.
Silo: A gripping mystery set in a post-apocalyptic world, Silo follows the inhabitants of a massive underground bunker. The series has expanded its scope with each season, and there's plenty more of Hugh Howey’s trilogy to explore.
Bad Monkey: Vince Vaughn stars in this dark comedy, playing a former detective unravelling a strange case involving a severed arm. Created by Bill Lawrence, Bad Monkey blends humour, mystery, and complex characters against a Florida backdrop.
Sunny: Sunny tells the story of Suzie, a woman mourning the loss of her family in a plane crash. She forms an unlikely bond with a domestic robot named Sunny as she seeks to uncover the truth behind the tragedy. The show offers a blend of drama, sci-fi, and dark comedy.
Hijack: Idris Elba stars in this tense thriller about a corporate negotiator caught in a hijacking on a flight. Hijack follows the real-time drama of the high-stakes situation, blending in-air suspense with political manoeuvring on the ground.