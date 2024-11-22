Martin, Alien: Romulus to Bagheera; Top 7 OTT movies and shows to watch this weekend

With the weekend approaching, several new films and shows are now available for streaming across popular OTT platforms. Here's a list of top picks to enjoy this weekend.

Martin:  The movie follows Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena's journey of self-discovery as he returns to India. It features Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, and others in key roles.  Streaming on Prime Video.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2:  Season 2 picks up after the intense cliffhanger of the first season. Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha are caught in a web of crime and suspense. Fans eagerly await to see if the characters can escape the chaos. Streaming on Netflix

Thekku Vadakku:  The story centres on a retired engineer and a rice mill owner who were once friends but now have become rivals. Their feud over land explores themes of greed and pride through a comedic lens. Streaming on Manorama Max. 

Dune: Prophecy:  Set before the events of Dune, this film follows sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they battle threats to humanity's survival, paving the way for the rise of the Bene Gesserit order. Available on Jio Cinema Premium. 

Alien: Romulus: Set in space, this thriller features colonisers, played by Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, and others, as they encounter a terrifying life form. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Kishkindha Kaandam: In this Malayalam thriller, a newlywed couple and forest officials investigate mysterious events in the monkey-inhabited Kallepathi reserve forest. 

Bagheera: This action-packed film follows a man who becomes the masked superhero Bagheera to fight for his villagers' rights. The story is filled with suspense and unexpected twists. Streaming on Netflix.

