Discover secret methods to hide WhatsApp chats on Android without using the Archive feature

WhatsApp ranks among the most used messaging apps globally. Users often seek ways to keep conversations private without deleting them. Discover methods to conceal chats beyond the archive function.
Step 1: Open WhatsApp: Launch WhatsApp on your Android device. The app provides access to all your chats and features for managing them.
Step 2: Select Chats to Hide: Identify the chat or chats you want to keep private. This selection process allows you to choose specific conversations for hiding.
Step 3: Access the Menu: Tap the three-dot icon located in the top right corner of the screen. This icon leads you to additional options for managing your chats.
Step 4: Lock the Chat: Choose the “Lock Chat” option from the menu. This action initiates the process of securing your selected conversations.
Step 5: Confirm Locking: A pop-up message will appear, indicating that the chat will remain locked and hidden. Tap "Continue" to finalise the locking process.
Step 6: Notification Management: Locked chats will not display contact names or message content in notifications. Notifications will only indicate that a new message has arrived from WhatsApp.
Step 7: Unblock Chats: To unhide a locked chat, navigate to the Locked Chats folder. Select the desired chat, tap the three-dot icon, and choose “Unblock chat” to restore its visibility.
