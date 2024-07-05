Dyson Airstrait Straightener: 8 things to know about this new blow-dryer hair straightener
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Dyson Airstrait Straightener is designed for all hair types and hairstyles, know what it has to offer to Indian customers.
Dyson announced its new haircare tool called “Dyson Airstrait” in India at a hefty price of Rs.45900. This premium tool comes with several features which straighten your hair without giving any damage.
The Dyson Airstrait does not include hot plates and it simply uses air to transform hair from wet to dry. It not only dries your hair but it also makes them bouncy straight.