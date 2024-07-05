Dyson Airstrait Straightener: 8 things to know about this new blow-dryer hair straightener

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Aishwarya Panda
Published Jul 05, 2024
Dyson Airstrait Straightener is designed for all hair types and hairstyles, know what it has to offer to Indian customers.

Dyson announced its new haircare tool called “Dyson Airstrait” in India at a hefty price of Rs.45900. This premium tool comes with several features which straighten your hair without giving any damage.

The Dyson Airstrait does not include hot plates and it simply uses air to transform hair from wet to dry. It not only dries your hair but it also makes them bouncy straight.

The straightener is powered by the Hyperdymium motor that generates airflow which is required to dry and straighten hair from towel dry wet hair.

The Dyson Airstrait also features an intelligent heat control that analyzes temperature up to 16 times per second to prevent heat damage.

The straightener comes with two modes ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry which can be set along with specific heat and airflow combinations.

The wet modes offer three temperature settings: 80 degrees, 100 degrees and 115 degrees.

The Dyson Airstrait also offer two-speed settings: low flow and high flow along with cold shot and root drying modes.

