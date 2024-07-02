iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Check what's changing in 2024 flagship smartphone showdown
Design Updates: Rumours suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will retain its titanium frame but may introduce a new Capture button for photography. This button could sense pressure for improved focus. There's also speculation about a fully capacitive button layout, replacing traditional buttons for a more streamlined appearance.
Large Display: The iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to feature a larger 6.3-inch display, up from the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1-inch screen. This enhancement aims to offer a better viewing experience, facilitating easier content consumption and multitasking on a slightly larger screen while maintaining portability.
Camera Upgrades: The iPhone 16 Pro will include the 5x optical zoom telephoto lens found in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, the ultrawide camera might receive an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP, significantly enhancing photo quality and reducing glare in bright conditions.
Performance: Equipped with the new A18 Pro chipset, the iPhone 16 Pro promises improved performance and energy efficiency. Leaked benchmarks indicate a 10% boost in multi-core tests compared to the A17 Pro, ensuring faster processing, smoother multitasking, and overall enhanced device capabilities.
AI Integration: With iOS 18 and the A18 Pro chipset, the iPhone 16 Pro will leverage advanced AI capabilities through Apple Intelligence. This includes generative AI functions and on-device processing that elevate user interaction.