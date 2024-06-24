OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch on June 24: 6 things to know about this smartphone
Published Jun 24, 2024
Photo Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is launching this coming week, know what is expected from the Oneplus affordable smartphone.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is confirmed to be announced today, June 24 at 7 PM in India. The smartphone will be announced under Rs.20000.
OnePlus recently unveiled that the smartphone will include a Mega Blue colour variant. However, more colour variants are also expected to be announced.
The Nord CE 4 Lite is also confirmed to feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA camera with OIS.
It will be backed by a 5500mAh battery which will support 80W fast charging, based on the revealed specification.
The Nord CE 4 Lite is confirmed to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2100nits peak brightness.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with 2.2 UFS storage.
The Nord CE 4 Like is expected to run on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.
