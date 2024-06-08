Effortlessly manage Android apps across devices: Know how to remotely uninstall apps from Google Play
The Google Play Store has introduced a new feature that allows users to remotely uninstall apps from their Android devices, enhancing app management convenience.
Previously, the Play Store allowed remote installation of apps, but lacked a remote uninstallation feature, a gap that persisted for over a decade.
The newly added remote uninstallation feature simplifies app management across multiple devices, making the process more efficient and user-friendly.
To use this feature, ensure you are logged into the Google Play Store. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started.
Access your profile Open the Google Play Store on your device and tap on your profile icon located in the top-right corner.
Manage apps & device Select "Manage apps & device" from the dropdown menu to proceed with the uninstallation process.
Select the manage tab Tap on the "Manage" tab to view all your installed apps on various devices.
Choose the device In the top-right corner, click on the arrow next to "This device" and select the device from which you want to uninstall apps.
Remove apps Check the boxes next to the apps you wish to uninstall, then tap the trash icon in the top-right corner to remove them.
If the feature is not yet available on your account, don't worry. The rollout is gradual, and it should be accessible to all users soon.
