iPhone 15 price drops by 11 percent: Check out bank and exchange offers
Published Jun 07, 2024
Check out the latest iPhone 15 discount on Amazon and get the smartphone at a reasonable price.
iPhone 15 is experiencing a huge price drops over these past few days as the launch for iPhone 16 nears.
If you are planning to buy a new smartphone this summer then the iPhone 15 could be a great option for you as it comes with several new features.
Check out this huge discount on iPhone 15 offered by Flipkart.
Originally, the iPhone 15 was priced at Rs.79990 for a 128GB variant. However, you can get it for Rs.70,999.
This gives a great 11 percent discount on iPhone 15. You can further reduce the price by using bank and exchange offers.
Get Rs. 4000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Non-EMI on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.
Grab 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.53000 off. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
