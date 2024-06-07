iPhone 15 price drops by 11 percent: Check out bank and exchange offers 

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Check out the latest  iPhone 15 discount on Amazon and get the smartphone at a reasonable price.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 is experiencing a huge price drops over these past few days as the launch for iPhone 16 nears.

Photo Credit: Apple

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone this summer then the iPhone 15 could be a great option for you as it comes with several new features.

Photo Credit: reuters

Check out this huge discount on iPhone 15 offered by Flipkart.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple

Originally, the iPhone 15 was priced at Rs.79990 for a 128GB variant. However, you can get it for Rs.70,999.

Photo Credit: Apple

This gives a great 11 percent discount on iPhone 15. You can further reduce the price by using bank and exchange offers.

Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple

Get Rs. 4000 off on ICICI Bank Credit Non-EMI on Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

Photo Credit: Apple

Grab 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Photo Credit: Apple

With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.53000 off. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 price drops by 21% on Amazon: All details about the offer you need to know
iPhone 15 Plus price drops by 10% on Amazon: Check out latest offers and deals
iPhone 13 Now Available at 18% Discount on Amazon - Latest Prices and Offers
iPhone 15 price drop: Check out this huge discount available on Flipkart
View more