iPhone 14 price drops by 21% on Amazon: Check out latest offers and deals
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this offer available on iPhone 14 on Amazon and get this feature-filled smartphone at a reasonable price.
Waiting for a sale to buy an iPhone? Well, now the iPhone 14 is available at a great deal price on Amazon.
Even after the launch of the iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 14 has maintained its position as one of the most sold smartphones.
Therefore, the iPhone 14 could be a great choice to upgrade and now it's available at a huge discount on Amazon.
Originally, the iPhone 14 is available at Rs.79990. However, you can get it for Rs.62800.
This gives you a great 21 percent discount on iPhone 14. You can further use bank and exchange offers to reduce the price.
Grab flat Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.
You can also get a flat Rs.3000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards at a minimum purchase value of Rs.41940.
Lastly, with an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.44250 off.
