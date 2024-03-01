Exciting Updates on Apple Arcade: Know what’s new in Junkworld, Hillclimb Racing and more

Published Mar 01, 2024
 Apple has wrapped up February by rolling out updates for several popular Apple Arcade Games. From Junkworld to Hillclimb Racing+, know what’s new.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure! Join the fun on Friendship Island as Wish Me Mell arrives in the brand-new Merry Meadow. Explore charming cottages, uncover hidden hideaways, and start your own flower garden filled with fantastic flowers.

BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team Meet Trish the Triceratops Healer in the latest update. Explore the new map, Owl City, and engage in thrilling Team Deathmatch battles.

Cypher 007 Embark on a new mission to Egypt and encounter intriguing characters inspired by "The Spy Who Loved Me." Uncover secrets and hidden treasures with the new Wallet Drone gadget and Bond's classic Black Tuxedo look.

Hill Climb Racing+ Take on two exciting new levels - Mega Desert and Mega Highway. Get ready for adrenaline-pumping races and thrilling challenges!

Junkworld Prepare for more action with the Underground Update Part 2. Face new challenges, embark on epic missions, and encounter dangerous enemies in the world of Junkworld.

Gear.Club Stradale Experience the thrill of racing with reworked versions of iconic automotive icons like the Pagani Huayra Roadster. Discover the Mercedes AMG - GT3 in the new Super Carta Stradale.

Zookeeper World Challenge yourself with new puzzle stages and discover the new Teleporter puzzle gimmick. Test your skills and solve puzzles in Zookeeper World!

