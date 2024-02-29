Video games releasing in March 2024: From Rise of Ronin to WWE 2K24, check them all
Photo Credit: WWE 2K24
WWE 2K24- March 8 WWE 2K24 offers updated rosters and a special Wrestlemania Showcase mode, reliving iconic moments from WWE history.
Photo Credit: Steam
The Outlast Trials - March 5 In The Outlast Trials, players test their survival skills in a multiplayer experience filled with psychological horrors.
Photo Credit: Unicorn
Unicorn Overlord - March 8 Unicorn Overlord, a tactical RPG, invites players to recruit unique units and master a deep battle system in a vibrant fantasy world.
Photo Credit: Dragon's Dogma 2
Dragon's Dogma 2- March 22 Dragon's Dogma 2 returns players to a fantasy realm with challenging combat and a new world inspired by medieval paintings.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Princess Peach- March 22 Princess Peach takes the spotlight in her own adventure, defending Sparkle Theater from mischievous foes.
Photo Credit: playstation
Rise of the Ronin- March 22 Rise of the Ronin offers players a journey through Japan's history, where they can wield swords and guns in an open-world setting.
Photo Credit: Steam
Legend of Legacy - March 22 Legend of Legacy HD Remastered offers a classic RPG experience with high-definition graphics and new features for both newcomers and veterans alike.
