Fallout, Mirzapur S3 to Citadel: Honey Bunny- 10 Must watch shows on Amazon Prime Video of 2024
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels
Amazon Prime Video has delivered a strong lineup of original shows and movies in 2024, from video game adaptations to gripping crime thrillers. Here are some of the must-watch series of the year.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Fallout stands out as one of the best video game adaptations. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, it follows Lucy MacLean's search for her kidnapped father.
Photo Credit: Pexels
37+ OTTs, 500+ Live TV Channels, unlimited fun for just ₹149.
Subscribe now!
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returned for its second season, delving into the origins of the Rings and exploring Middle-earth's early days.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
The Boys continued its brutal journey in season 4, exposing the dark side of superheroes and the corruption within The Seven, a corporate-backed superhero team.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur's third season keeps viewers hooked with intense crime drama, as Guddu and Golu fight for control in the chaotic underworld of Uttar Pradesh.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Panchayat's latest season highlights rural life with a perfect blend of humour and heart. Abhishek Tripathi’s journey in Phulera is both charming and insightful.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Mr. & Mrs. Smith offers a fresh twist on the 2005 movie. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star as a fake couple whose missions spark unexpected chemistry.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
In Call Me Bae, a former heiress navigates life as a street-smart hustler, breaking news and discovering herself in the vibrant world of Mumbai.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Poacher is a gripping true crime series based on the 2015 ivory poaching ring in Kerala, highlighting the dangers faced by those fighting wildlife crime.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Big Girls Don't Cry follows Asmara, who learns valuable life lessons and explores romance while uncovering her true self during a summer spent with her grandparents.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
Citadel: Honey Bunny is an intense Indian spy thriller where ex-spies fight to protect their daughter from betrayal and high-stakes espionage.
Check related web stories:
YouTube rolls out “Parent Code” feature to restrict kids viewing habits- Know what it is
Top 7 weekend OTT watchlist: From Girls Will Be Girls, Zebra to Virgin River Season 6 and more
Weekend OTT watchlist: Mismatched Season 3, Despatch, Elton John and more to hit on these platforms…
12th Fail, Stree 2 and other most popular movies in India (2024): Check Google’s list
View more