Fallout, Mirzapur S3 to Citadel: Honey Bunny- 10 Must watch shows on Amazon Prime Video of 2024

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels

Amazon Prime Video has delivered a strong lineup of original shows and movies in 2024, from video game adaptations to gripping crime thrillers. Here are some of the must-watch series of the year.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Fallout stands out as one of the best video game adaptations. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, it follows Lucy MacLean's search for her kidnapped father.

Photo Credit: Pexels

37+ OTTs, 500+ Live TV Channels, unlimited fun for just ₹149.

Subscribe now!
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returned for its second season, delving into the origins of the Rings and exploring Middle-earth's early days.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Boys continued its brutal journey in season 4, exposing the dark side of superheroes and the corruption within The Seven, a corporate-backed superhero team.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur's third season keeps viewers hooked with intense crime drama, as Guddu and Golu fight for control in the chaotic underworld of Uttar Pradesh.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat's latest season highlights rural life with a perfect blend of humour and heart. Abhishek Tripathi’s journey in Phulera is both charming and insightful.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith offers a fresh twist on the 2005 movie. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star as a fake couple whose missions spark unexpected chemistry.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

In Call Me Bae, a former heiress navigates life as a street-smart hustler, breaking news and discovering herself in the vibrant world of Mumbai.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Poacher is a gripping true crime series based on the 2015 ivory poaching ring in Kerala, highlighting the dangers faced by those fighting wildlife crime.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Big Girls Don't Cry follows Asmara, who learns valuable life lessons and explores romance while uncovering her true self during a summer spent with her grandparents.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Citadel: Honey Bunny is an intense Indian spy thriller where ex-spies fight to protect their daughter from betrayal and high-stakes espionage.

Check related web stories:
YouTube rolls out “Parent Code” feature to restrict kids viewing habits- Know what it is
Top 7 weekend OTT watchlist: From Girls Will Be Girls, Zebra to Virgin River Season 6 and more
Weekend OTT watchlist: Mismatched Season 3, Despatch, Elton John and more to hit on these platforms…
12th Fail, Stree 2 and other most popular movies in India (2024): Check Google’s list
View more