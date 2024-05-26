Top 5 latest breathtaking images of galaxies, nebulae, dwarf stars and black holes shared by NASA
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 26, 2024
NASA has shared stunning new images of celestial wonders captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing spiral galaxies, nebulae, and black holes, revealing the universe's beauty and scientific mysteries.
NASA, ESA, and other space agencies have developed technology to track asteroids in their orbits and deflect them in case a potential impact scenario develops.
Hubble captured a spiral-shaped disk of hot gas in the core of galaxy M87, providing strong evidence of a massive black hole. Predicted by Einstein's theory of relativity, Hubble's observations, including those of M87, have helped confirm their existence.
The jewel-bright spiral galaxy NGC 4689 lies 54 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Coma Berenices. This galaxy features a glowing core, broad spiral arms with dark dust threads, and pink star-forming regions, all surrounded by a faint halo.
A dwarf galaxy shines in a vast expanse of black space, dotted with distant stars. At its centre, a dense cluster of stars forms a bright core, with stars gradually fading into the dark backdrop, creating a three-dimensional celestial cloud of light.
Captured in visible and infrared light, Caldwell 20, also known as the North America nebula, is an emission nebula emitting vibrant shades of colour. The image shows bright blue and red areas, with swirling gas clouds and clusters of million-year-old stars.
Beyond images, Hubble's Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph and Cosmic Origins Spectrograph, installed 15 years ago, practice spectroscopy. This science analyses light to determine characteristics like temperature and chemical composition, offering extraordinary detail about cosmic objects.
NASA's latest celestial images from Hubble and Spitzer showcase the universe's beauty and complexity, offering stunning visuals and invaluable scientific insights into cosmic phenomena.