Flipkart is offering 19 pct discount on iPhone 14: Check deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 27, 2024
Check out this massive iPhone 14 discount on Flipkart. Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers.
The Apple iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 with some amazing features. The smartphone has been extremely popular ever since its launch and is still considered one of the best phones to own.
The good news is that the iPhone 14 is now available with a huge discount on Flipkart and there are other offers available too.
According to Flipkart, the iPhone 14 was originally priced at Rs.69900, however, you can get it for Rs. 55999.
This will enable users to get 19 pct off on iPhone 14, giving users a chance to get the popular device at reasonable prices.
You can get a flat Rs.750 off on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.12500 and above.
iPhone 14 buyers can also take advantage of the exchange offer and get up to Rs.55000 off. The exchange value will be based on your old smartphone’s model and working condition.
In a recent Counterpoint Research report, the iPhone 14 received the 1st position in the 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023 list.
iPhone 14 sales are much higher than the iPhone 14 Pro Max which received the 2nd position in the list, making the device even more admirable.
