iPhone 16 Pro tetraprism camera with 5x optical zoom coming, says TrendForce

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max gained immense popularity due to its camera capabilities and integration of a new tetraprism camera which offered 5x optical zoom. Now, Apple has been rumored to include the tetraprism camera in its upcoming iPhone 16 Pro variants too. That means, both of this year's iPhones, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, will pack these cameras. Check out what the latest leaks have said about the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Pro camera

According to TrendForce's recent report, there has been an increase in demand for the periscopic lens which led Apple to introduce its exclusive tetraprism telephoto zoom lens to the iPhone 15 Pro Max model. Now, the report claims that Apple will be providing the Tetraprism telephoto camera to more users by integrating them into both of its iPhone 16 Pro models. The release said, “The industry is expected to see an increase in the adoption of periscopic lens modules. Apple plans to bring this advanced hardware upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro, making it accessible to more users in the Pro series.”

The inclusion of 5x optical zoom was also speculated by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Macrumors last year. Compared to the iPhone 15 Pro with 3x optical zoom, the iPhone 15 Pro Max tetraprism camera system enhances zoom capabilities with 25x digital zoom even though optically it is at 5x. However, now the main question arises is, how Apple will be providing a boost to the iPhone 16 Pro Max telephoto camera after including the existing tetraprism telephoto zoom lens.

Apart from the iPhone 16 Pro model's camera capabilities, Apple is planning to increase the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro with a 6.3-inch display. Earlier, Apple provided a 6.1-inch for the iPhone 15 pro model. By making the device larger, it will become easier to make more internal space for housing the tetraprism camera.

