Amazon rolls out iPhone 15 price cut! Grab 11 pct discount, bank offers and more

Grab the iPhone 15 at a hefty discount on Amazon. Here’s how. (Unsplash)

Apple's latest iPhone 15 series offers all the bells and whistles that you'd need in a smartphone. There are four models in total - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the top-end models often attract the attention of users courtesy of top-of-the-line specs, the vanilla iPhone 15 also offers a good all-round package without commanding the steep price of the Pro models. So, if you've been looking to upgrade to a new smartphone and want to get into the Apple ecosystem without spending a fortune, then the iPhone 15 is a great option to go for. And now, there's an amazing offer on the smartphone courtesy of Amazon and avail discounts, exchange offers and more.

B0CHX2F5QT-1

iPhone 15 discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon, which is a premium price to pay for a smartphone. However, you can grab the chance to get it with a hefty discount on the e-commerce platform.

Also Read: iPhone 15 - All you need to know

Amazon has rolled out an initial discount of 11 percent on the iPhone 15, which takes down the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 70999. Therefore, you can get it at a discount of Rs. 8901. Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of other bank and exchange offers that are live on the iPhone 15 to drive its price further down.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 17300 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 15. Do note that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area. Therefore, you will need to enter your area PIN code to check it.

Exchange offers are beneficial as they not only take down the cost of the device you're purchasing but also reduce your carbon footprint and help minimize e-waste.

Along with the exchange offer, customers can also get a flat discount of Rs. 150 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions, among other bank offers. If you wish to avoid paying the full amount in one go, there are no-cost EMI options available too.

