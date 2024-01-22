Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut: Grab 26pct discount and bank offers on Flipkart
Published Jan 22, 2024
Eyeing Samsung’s premium range of smartphones? Don't pay full price, just check the massive Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut on Flipkart.
Samsung has launched the Galaxy S24 series with some awesome AI features. Thereafter, e-commerce platforms announced huge discounts on Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which was launched in 2023.
Right now, Flipkart is offering a huge Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut giving users the opportunity to grab this premium smartphone at a reasonable price.
The Samsung, Galaxy S23 Plus is originally priced at Rs.128999 for the 8G RAM and 512GB storage.
On Flipkart, you can buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus priced at only Rs. 94999, giving you a massive 26 percent discount.
Additionally, you can grab bank offers and exchange deals as well to further reduce the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price.
You can get 10 percent up to Rs.2500 off on a Samsung Axis Bank Signature credit card.
You can also grab 10 percent off on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards and get up to Rs.1000 on orders of Rs.5000 and above.
Additionally, you can also avail the exchange offer and get up to Rs.54990 off to reduce the price of Galaxy S23 Plus.
All you have to do is exchange your old smartphone with the new Galaxy S23 Plus.
Note that the exchange valve will be set based on your smartphone’s model and working conditions.
