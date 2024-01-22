Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut: Grab 26pct discount and bank offers on Flipkart

Published Jan 22, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Eyeing Samsung’s premium range of smartphones? Don't pay full price, just check the massive Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut on Flipkart.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S24 series with some awesome AI features. Thereafter, e-commerce platforms announced huge discounts on Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which was launched in 2023.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Right now, Flipkart is offering a huge Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut giving users the opportunity to grab this premium smartphone at a reasonable price.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The Samsung, Galaxy S23 Plus is originally priced at Rs.128999 for the 8G RAM and 512GB storage. 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

On Flipkart, you can buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus priced at only Rs. 94999, giving you a massive 26 percent discount.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Additionally, you can grab bank offers and exchange deals as well to further reduce the  Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price.

Photo Credit: Amazon

You can get 10 percent up to Rs.2500 off on a Samsung Axis Bank Signature credit card.

Photo Credit: Samsung

You can also grab 10 percent off on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Cards and get up to Rs.1000 on orders of Rs.5000 and above.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Additionally, you can also avail the exchange offer and get up to Rs.54990 off to reduce the price of Galaxy S23 Plus.

Photo Credit: Samsung

All you have to do is exchange your old smartphone with the new Galaxy S23 Plus. 

Photo Credit: Samsung

Note that the exchange valve will be set based on your smartphone’s model and working conditions. 

